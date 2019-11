PITTSBURG, Ks. — The top eight teams in the MIAA advance on to Kansas City for a chance at the title. Pitt State volleyball currently sits in seventh place with four games left in the regular season.

Gorillas squared off against the Missouri Western Griffons for its last game at home this season. Pitt State was able to extend the match to four sets, but fell in the end three sets to one. Pitt State heads to Washburn next weekend.