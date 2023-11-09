PITTSBURG, KS – Faced with a tough loss against Missouri Western, Pitt State is trying to rebound with a win on their last game of the regular season.

Welcoming in the 5-5 Bronchos on Saturday, Gorillas head coach Brian Wright said he was proud of how his group has responded in practice.

“Our guys have responded really well,” Wright said.

“They came out and had an outstanding practice on Monday and Wednesday, and put a lot of focus toward perfecting the details.”

When it comes to the defensive line, Trent Thompson echoed Wright, saying his group focused on specific aspects of stances and hand placement.

“We got down to our basic stances, and hand placement,” Thompson said.

“We’re just trying to play through our man and diagnose the play.”

On the offensive side, star wide receiver Kolbe Katsis said his group worked to correct all the mistakes this week.

“We beat ourselves Saturday,” Katsis said.

“We’ve really pushed ourselves in practice, and we’ve made those corrections. We’ve got to focus on what’s in front of us, and move past last week.”

UCO features a strong set of quarterbacks that alternate offensively, with an explosive secondary on the defensive side.

The Gorillas will host their regular season finale at 2 p.m. on Saturday from Carnie Smith Stadium.