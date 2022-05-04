PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University track and field team is getting geared up for a big weekend, with the MIAA Outdoor Championships looming.

The Gorillas are looking to repeat some history. The men won MIAA Championship last season, while the women placed third overall. Plus, the men are going for the season’s triple crown, having already won the cross country and indoor conference championships.

The team feels well prepared with lots of impressive performances this season, some of which have earned MIAA Athlete of the Week honors. They still know, however, that they’re going to have some stiff competition to beat.

Kyle Rutledge, head coach, says, “We’ll just see what happens when everyone shows up. There’s just some great teams. Central Missouri’s doing a great job, Fort Hays, Nebraska Kearney, Missouri Southern. They want to win, they want to take us down. That’s fine. They’ve got great teams, so we’re gonna have to show up and do our job.”

“We’re winners here at Pitt State. It’s a culture of winning, it’s a tradition of winning. So we don’t expect to go into this and come out any other way but victorious,” says Bryce Grahn, Pittsburg State track athlete. “So I like the idea of people coming after us. I don’t want to be the underdog, I don’t want to be the dark horse. I want people to come and try to take stuff from us. We’re hungry, we’re at the top of the mountain, so we’re ready to go fight whoever wants to try to take it from us.”

The meet will take place from Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 8 at Emporia State University.