Gorillas to use multiple quarterbacks in season opener

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pitt State Head Football Coach, Tim Beck, would not release the name of the starting quarterback for Thursday’s season opener at Central Oklahoma.

Beck did mention that the team knew who the starter would be; however, there will be multiple quarterbacks used in the game.

“We’ve got three quarterbacks, and I wouldn’t be surprised if any of the three played. Our team knows who the starting quarterback is, but we’re really not focused on that too much because all three of the guys, even B.J. Bradbury, they’ve all had plenty of reps during fall, and three of them are ready to go and will find out on Thursday,” said Beck.

Beck added, “we’ve got a system that we are going to use offensively and we’re going to plug that quarterback in and do what we’ve practiced, but there are certain things that some of them do better than others, for sure.”

The Gorillas may see a similar quarterback situation from UCO on Thursday after all three quarterbacks on their depth chart played in the 2018 season with all three earning victories. The Bronchos look to be giving the start to Will Collins, but may rotate in the others through out the game.

Kickoff for Thursday night’s game will be at 7 PM in Edmond, Oklahoma from Wantland Stadium.