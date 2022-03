PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State softball team opened up conference play with a bang on Sunday, sweeping the Lincoln Blue Tigers at home. The Gorillas earned the back-to-back wins 15-7 and 10-1.

In the first game, the Gorillas scored a staggering four home runs by Kianna Pellegrino, Keelah Griffith, Sophia Driver, and Paxtyn Hayes.

Pittsburg State will return to action on Monday, playing a double-header against Central Missouri. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m.