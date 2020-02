PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pitt State Women battled back to claim a 74-71 victory over the Griffons, snapping a two game losing streak.

Kaylee DaMitz posted a team high 21 points after only scoring 11 points over the two game losing streak. Tristan Gegg added 19 points with Maya Williams and Athena Alvarado contributing 11 points a piece in the victory.

Pitt State (13-9, 9-5) return to action on Saturday against Northwest Missouri State.