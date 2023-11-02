PITTSBURG, KS – In what could be one of their toughest games this season, Pitt State is set to take on Missouri Western on Saturday.

At, 7-2, the Griffons boast a new and improved team from last season. Gorillas head coach Brian Wright said one of Missouri Western’s biggest assets is their speed.

“They’re playing with confidence right now,” Wright said.

“They’re playing very fast, coach Fenwick has done a great job with this veteran group. They got a lot of guys back from a year ago, and they’re healthier than when we last played them.”

Western’s battle with Pitt State in 2022 featured a three-point lead for the Griffons heading into halftime. The Gorillas would end up winning the game 28-16 thanks to the speed of running back Caleb Lewis, and the arm of quarterback Chad Dodson.

Coming off a great performance last week against Sioux Falls, Gorillas tight end Devon Garrison said Western could provide his offense with significant challenges.

“Missouri Western likes to disguise some of their schemes to make it look like they’re doing one thing when they’re really doing another,” Garrison said.

“They’re going to come up with something new, but I think our offense will be ready for it, and it’ll be like a chess match going back and forth.”

Offensively, the Griffons stack up similar to Pitt State with three talented running backs.

“They have three power backs just like we do,” said safety Ryan Medeiros.

“They have a really athletic quarterback, and a wide receiver that was a running back last year, so their offense is loaded with talent.”

The Gorillas and Griffons will battle in St. Joseph, Missouri on Saturday at 1 p.m.