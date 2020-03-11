Gorillas open spring practice under new head coach, Brian Wright

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pitt State Football team took to the turf of Carnie Smith Stadium for the first time under new head football coach, Brian Wright.

“Felt great to get out here with the guys, and getting started in actual football. You know, after three months of recruiting and weight room training and all the off season work that we’ve been doing. Just to get out here with our team and our group and to get on the field and actually work on football felt great,” said Brian Wright, Pitt State Football Coach.

This was the first of 15 practices that the Gorillas will hold on their way to the spring game that will take place on April 18th.

“We bring all the energy day one, and it’s easy to do that but it was really exciting to get out here with everybody. You know, new staff, new scheme and everything, so it was kind of simple right now, so it was really fun to just work on technique and just having fun,” said Kaden Roy, Pitt State Senior Linebacker.