PITTSBURG, KS – After a fast start, the Pitt State Gorillas fell at home to the William Jewell Cardinals 85-72.

Jordan Frison and Tane Prictor both lead the Gorillas in scoring, with Frison leading his group with seven assists.

Despite the quick offense from the Gorillas that lead to R.J. Forney’s back to back three pointers, William Jewel’s defense was able to force turnovers, and surge late in the second half to a 13 point win.

The Gorillas fall to 2-2, and will travel to face Missouri Western on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.