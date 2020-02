TOPEKA, Kan. – The Pitt State men suffer a heart breaking loss at Washburn 76-75.

Unreal. Seven seconds left, down one. #PittState was right there for a potential walk-off, but A.J. Walker bobbles the ball at the end. Washburn escapes, 76-75 @KODESports — Jake Stansell (@jakestansell_) February 8, 2020

A.J. Walker led the Gorillas in scoring with 22 points. Jah-Kobe Womack added 13 points and Antonio Givens II dropped 10 off the bench for Pitt State.

Pitt State (9-13, 5-8) will face off with Missouri Western back at John Lance Arena on Wednesday, February 12th.