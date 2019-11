PITTSBURG, Kan. – Athena Alvarado put up a team high in points (23) and rebounds (6), but the Gorillas fall to the Tarleton State Texans 83-76.

Tristen Gegg scored 22 points with Maya Williams adding 10 in the loss for Pitt State.

The Gorillas will return to action on Tuesday, December 3rd on the road against Missouri Southern.