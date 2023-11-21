PITTSBURG, KS – After going 1-1 in the Central Region Tipoff Challenge, Jeff Boschee’s Pitt State Gorillas returned to John Lance Arena where they dominated in a 75-54 win over McPherson College.

Max Alexander and Jordan Frison both heavily sparked the Gorillas offense in combining for 35 points.

While Alexander lead in scoring, Frison lead in assists with five, picking one up off a pass to R.J Forney who nailed a three pointer which lead to a major Pitt State run.

Despite McPherson’s attempted comeback, Pitt State’s forced turnovers proved to be too much for the Bulldogs to overcome Monday night.

The Gorillas move to 2-1 on the year, and will host William Jewell on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.