Tonight, the Pitt State Gorillas football squad would end their spring camp with the spring game played at Carnie Smith Stadium.

The Gorillas played in the defense vs. offense points format and the defense took the victory 28-22 this evening.

The spring game was a good way for the team to see just how far they’ve come after spring practices. Head Coach Brian Wright and his staff said they had around 100 players come to the 2023 spring camp. We spoke with Coach Wright after tonight’s game.

Brian Wright said, “I thought it was a good night. Good clean football being played out here tonight. Kept guys healthy for the most part, a couple bumps and bruises but nothing serious. That was probably my main concern getting out of this and clean that way but you know I just thought, a lot of the same as what we saw in spring a lot of good plays on the offensive side, good things happening on the defensive side and really close both ways and so pleased with what I saw here in the effort and the intensity.”