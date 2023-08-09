PITTSBURG, Kan. – Each year the Gorillas have a new slogan, and in 2023, the slogan is all forward. Following a successful 12-1 campaign last year, Pitt State is building momentum in their first week of practice.

With the “all forward” slogan in mind, head coach Brian Wright said it’s about getting acclimated, and increasing the workload little by little.

“We’re working each day,” Wright said. “We’re putting days together and stacking drills upon drills to get in better shape and better condition.”

For Wright and his staff, getting used to the heat is part of the challenge.

“Being out here in the heat and playing football is going to work ourselves into good condition,” said Wright.

Consistency is also an important factor as this Pitt State team will see new leadership. Offensive tackle Trase Jeffries said being consistent puts forth the right building blocks for a successful group.

“It’s just being consistent in your work,” Jeffries said. “It’s about just trying to find that energy each day when you wake up, and just come out with a good attitude.”

Alex Gaskill, a star linebacker and leader on Wright’s roster, echoed Jeffries’ comments and discussed the importance of being a role model for the younger group.

“I think it’s about bringing along all the young guys moving up in the program, and making sure they’re where they need to be at,” said Gaskill.

“It means a lot to me that my teammates put me in this position,” Gaskill said.

Both Gaskill and Jeffries have many family members make the drive to see them play each week. Being a Webb City native, Gaskill garners a lot of support from family and friends close by.

“My family and friends travel really well. Just having that support with me is really special,” Gaskill said.

Pitt State will play their season opener Thursday, August 31st against Washburn.