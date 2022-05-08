PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University and Missouri Southern headed into Saturday, tied at 1-1 in the opening series of the MIAA Baseball Championships.

The game was offensively plentiful for the Lions. Treghan Parker hit a 3-run home run and broke the freshman record with 14 home runs on the season, surpassing Tommy Stevenson’s record, which he had set last season. Drew Davis also hit a grand slam in the top of the fifth inning to pull the Lions far ahead of Pittsburg State; they ended the inning with a 13-5 lead.

However, the Gorillas came roaring back in the seventh and eighth innings, scoring 11 runs overall. They took the comeback win over Missouri Southern, 17-13. They will face either Northeastern State or Rogers State in the next round.