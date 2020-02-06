Gorilla Men seek 5th conference win

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pitt State Men received an extra day of rest after their game with Emporia State, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday (2/5), was rescheduled for Thursday night.

Pitt State enters the game with a 4-7 record in the conference. The Hornets enter with the same record in the MIAA.

A win for Pitt State would break the current tie for 9th in the conference and even propel them into the Top 8.

“We’re in a position now where we’re, two games away from fifth or sixth place,” said Pitt State Head Coach, Kim Anderson, “and we’re two games away from fourteenth place. So, certainly don’t like where we’re at right now, but, you know, we need to win games. And so we’ve talked about basically just one game at a time. You know, we’re going to play Emporia and then we’re going to play Washburn.”

Tip off for tomorrow night’s game at Emporia will be following the women’s game.