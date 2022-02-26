JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Class 1, District 5 semifinals were held on Friday night, with two matchups determining what teams will play for the championship.

Golden City faced McAuley Catholic in the first game of the night. While McAuley made several comeback attempts through the night, some of which were almost successful, but ultimately Golden City never relinquished control of the game. They defeated McAuley 62-51.

Thomas Jefferson and Lockwood faced off after Golden City claimed victory. Fueled by a dominant first half performance, the Cavaliers won 60-44.

Thomas Jefferson and Golden City will face each other in the Class 1, District 5 title game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be played at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.