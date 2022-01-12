Golden City, Diamond girls advance to 66th Annual Golden City Basketball Tournament championship

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — Golden City and Diamond are set to face off in the championship game of the 66th Annual Golden City Basketball Tournament.

Diamond defeated Greenfield on Wednesday with a razor-thin one point margin, 51-50, to make the championship. After a slow start to their game, the Golden City Lady Eagles surpassed Dadeville, 30-24, to advance. The championship game is set to tip off on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Liberal will face Jasper in the final consolation game on Friday at 5:00 p.m. After a nine-point halftime deficit, Liberal defeated Bronaugh 46-40 to stay alive. Jasper automatically advanced to the championship after their semifinal opponent, Everton, dropped out of the tournament.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Check High School Football Scores Here!

Trending Stories