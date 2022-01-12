Golden City, Diamond girls advance to 66th Annual Golden City Basketball Tournament championship

GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — Golden City and Diamond are set to face off in the championship game of the 66th Annual Golden City Basketball Tournament.

Diamond defeated Greenfield on Wednesday with a razor-thin one point margin, 51-50, to make the championship. After a slow start to their game, the Golden City Lady Eagles surpassed Dadeville, 30-24, to advance. The championship game is set to tip off on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Liberal will face Jasper in the final consolation game on Friday at 5:00 p.m. After a nine-point halftime deficit, Liberal defeated Bronaugh 46-40 to stay alive. Jasper automatically advanced to the championship after their semifinal opponent, Everton, dropped out of the tournament.