GIRARD, Kan. — A CNC clash saw the Girard Trojans pitted against the Riverton Rams on Friday night. The Trojans played host to the Rams as both the boys and girls high school basketball teams took the floor.

On the girls side, the Trojans proved to be too much for the Rams as Girard claimed a 63-25 win. As far as the boys side, it was a low-scoring affair but a close one in the end. Girard earned a 38-36 win to complete the sweep for the Trojans against the Rams.