Girard takes district title in defensive battle over Frontenac

GIRARD, Kan. — The Girard Trojans hosted the Frontenac Raiders in the Class 3A, District 6 championship game on Friday night. The Trojans went into the game the only undefeated team remaining in the CNC. A win would mean both a league title and a district title.

After the Raiders struck first on their opening drive, Girard scored a touchdown on 4th and goal from the 2-yard line. That gave them a 7-6 lead after the successful PAT.

They went on to score the sole touchdown of the second half, thus clinching the district and CNC championships, 13-6.

Girard finishes the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record, while Frontenac finishes 6-2.