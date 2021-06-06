Girard distance runner prepares for NCAA outdoor track and field championships with Iowa State

WATCH: Girard’s Cailie Logue is coming off her 10th Big 12 title of her collegiate career and is now set to compete in the NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., with Iowa State. Logue will run in the 10K on Thursday (June 10).

