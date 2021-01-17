Gegg’s hot shooting leads Pitt State women’s to seventh straight win

TOPEKA. Kan. — The former MIAA leading scorer does it again, as Tristan Gegg knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to break a 60-60 tie in overtime and help lead the Pittsburg State University women’s basketball team to a 69-61 win against the Washburn University Ichabods Saturday afternoon at Lee Arena.

Gegg finished with a game-high 24 points, including eight of the Gorillas’ 11 points in overtime. She converted seven of 16 shots from the floor on top of the five 3-pointers. Julia Johnson continues to have a special season as she added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Maya Williams also posted 10 points and nine rebounds in the contest.

Pitt State improves to 8-3 (8-3 MIAA) on the season with this win marking its seven consecutive victory since a 1-3 start to the year.

Hunter Bentley led three Washburn (4-5, 4-5 MIAA) players in double figures with 16 points.

The Gorillas return to John Lance for a big one next Thursday (Jan. 21) when Pitt State hosts the undefeated University of Nebraska-Kearney Lopers at 5:30 p.m. (CST).