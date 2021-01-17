Gegg hits two overtime three-pointers in Pitt’s win over Washburn

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Pitt State women’s basketball team is on a seven-game winning streak after road wins against Emporia and Washburn.

Tristan Gegg happens to be on a tear herself.

Gegg was the game’s leading scorer against Washburn with 24 points.

Six of those couldn’t have come at a more important time.

Washburn’s Nuria Barrientos tied the game up with nine seconds left on the clock to send the game into overtime.

In came Tristan Gegg, who popped off two three-pointers for the Gorillas to take a 66-60 lead.

Pitt State ended up winning 69-61, and head coach Amanda Davied couldn’t be happier with Gegg’s performance.

Davied says, “She’s [Tristan] a shooter, and she’s a player, and she’s really offensive minded, and that’s her style of play. And so, we don’t say too much to her other than just keep shooting, because she’s just that volatile, where she can get shots quickly and you don’t want to leave her.”

The Pitt State women will return to action Thursday, November 21 as they host the University of Nebraska Kearney Lopers.