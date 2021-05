WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City’s Cole Gayman was feeling it from the start. The future Missouri Southern Lion dealt 15 strikeouts in a 8-0 Cardinal win over Republic Thursday.

With the Senior Day victory, Webb City moves to 20-5 on the season. The win is their sixth straight. It also snaps a nine game Republic winning streak.

The Cardinals will be back in action Saturday against Harrisonville. First pitch is set for 10 am.