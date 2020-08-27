Gauxing Pro: Former Oklahoma State equestrian member starts horse training facility in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Margaux Tucker has been surrounded by horses her entire life. She’s now turning her life’s work into something much bigger.

Tucker is the owner and head trainer at GauxPro, a horse training facility located in Joplin. It’s always been a goal of hers to coach and guide others with similar aspirations when it comes to horses. Tucker saddled up for her first horse show at the age of three, toured the country and earned multiple top ten finishes.

She rides with intent. She knows that there’s a greater meaning beyond her own personal ambitions.

“I was driven to do this for life,” Tucker said. “I was going to do everything and anything that involved horses … But the coolest thing I’ve been able to do is sell horses that have gone on to compete and achieve higher goals for their riders, or I’ve coached people to do better than I was ever capable of doing.”

Growing up in Northern Indiana, Tucker is the daughter of a horse trainer herself. It almost seemed predetermined as she’s coached world champions from Texas to North Dakota. But her early success led Tucker to be a part of something special.

Once a former Big 12 champion horse rider became a spirit rider for the Oklahoma State equine mascot Bullet. She had the opportunity to ride the horse into Boone Pickens Stadium on college football game days.

“There’s nothing cooler than running out on the football field in front of thousands of fans,” Tucker said. “The spirit rider program and Bullet himself was an amazing opportunity. Probably the highlight of my entire equine history.”



Each moment has pieced together the drive that’s become her passion in life. She’s gathered the technique, insight and experience on what it takes to bring out the best of each and every horse. It’s what drove her to run her own training facility.

Every horse has its purpose. It’s what led Margaux to find hers at GauxPro, and help lead others to share that same mindset when it comes to horses.

“Sometimes it’s more difficult with certain horses and sometimes it’s really easy,” Tucker said. “But the culmination of knowledge that I’ve acquired over the years is hopefully what GauxPro can become.”