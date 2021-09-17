Game of the Week: Webb City at Carthage

GAME OF THE WEEK- Last season, one of the most highly anticipated rivalry matchups in the area was canceled due to COVID-19: Webb City vs. Carthage. The two teams did end up facing each other in the Class 5, District 6 championship, with Webb taking the win. However, both teams have seen a lot of change since then that could change the landscape of Friday’s matchup.

Carthage, who’s undefeated, has Caden Kabance under center this season, filling the gap left by standout Patrick Carlton.

Jon Guidie, Carthage head coach, says, “Caden’s no stranger to varsity football. He’s started at wide receiver the last two years and defensive back the last two years. [He] understands the offense, understands scheme, gets everyone where they need to be, and he’s a playmaker.”

Webb City, on the other hand, is fielding an overall much younger squad that head coach John Roderique believes is improving every week.

Roderique says, “We played really well Friday, but can we play at that high level against a really good football team, in Carthage? That’s what we’re talking about and that’s really what we’re focused in on this week, trying to play a little bit better than we did last week.”

Just because the rosters have changed, doesn’t mean the significance of the rivalry has, especially when each team is going in with something to prove.

Roderique says, “Any time Webb City and Carthage play in anything over the last, what, 100 years, it’s been a big deal. You shouldn’t have to say a lot to get them excited and fired up to play.”

Guidie says, “It’s gonna be a big environment. These two towns have played each other for many many years, it’s a big rivalry. I think it’s great for both communities to be able to come to a football game with this type of atmosphere, where both teams are playing very well at the time.”

The game will kick off on Friday, September 17 at Carthage’s David Haffner Stadium at 7:00 p.m. We’ll have all your pregame coverage on KODE at 6:00, and of course, highlights from the matchup at 10:15 on High School Game Night.