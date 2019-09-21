Game of the Week: Seneca upsets #7 Cassville

SENECA, Mo. – Seneca defeats #7 Cassville 28-21 to improve to 3-1 on the season.

In a game that was chalked full of talented play makers and gritty defenses it would be the Seneca Indians that would come out victorious and hand the Wildcats their first Big 8 regular season loss since 2017.

The Indians feature a duo of power runners in Trey Wilson and Monty Mailes, but it would the air attack that got them on the board first when Lance Stephens found Daythen Long for six, followed by a Stephens to Mailes two-point conversion.

Cassville responded with their own aerial assault as Deven Bates connected with D.J. White to bring the game with in one, 8-7.

Cassville would eventually take the lead on a field goal by Drake Reese, but the Indians would respond again.

Seneca’s Trey Wilson did what he does best and ran over several defenders to put the Indians back up 14-10, but the Wildcats got a 40+ yard field goal by Drake Reese before the half to trail 14-13.

In the second half, the cats would get the first score courtesy of a 3-yard run by Zach Coenen and would convert the two-point attempt to go up 21-14.

Indians fired back again with Stephens finding his target for a 39-yard score, yet they would trail 21-20 after a failed two-point try.

Seneca would not let this one slip away though. In the 4th quarter, Monty Mailes would score with 2:13 left and the Indians pushed their lead to 28-21 to hand the Wildcats the loss.

Seneca will return to action next week at Lamar. While Cassville will host East Newton.