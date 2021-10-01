Game of the Week: Seneca at Nevada

GAME OF THE WEEK- There’s no better way to celebrate homecoming than with a tough conference opponent, which is exactly what Nevada is looking down the barrel of this week on their homecoming, as the Seneca Indians pay a visit to the Tigers.

While a lot has changed for Seneca football since last season, getting a win over Nevada is something they want to stay the same.

Cody Hillburn, Seneca head coach, says, “Nevada’s a great football team. They’re off to a really good start. Coach Beachler’s done a really good job. We’re gonna have to play a really sound game. It seems like we’ve only played three quarters the other night. We need to play a complete football game to have a chance to win.”

The Tigers, on the other hand, feel they’ve been able to consistently put together four good quarters. This Friday, they want to be on offense for the majority of those quarters.

Wes Beachler, Nevada head coach, says, “I think we have to possess the ball. They’re a good offensive team, they’ve shown flashes of being very good, so if we have the ball, then they can’t score. Sustaining drives will be good for us.”

To counter that offense, physicality will be the name of the game for Seneca.

Hillburn says, “They’re a team that wants to come out and run the ball, and they’ve done that against everybody so we’ve gotta be physical up front , and the same thing on offense. If we’re gonna move the ball, we’d like to run the ball as well, and they’re defensive line and linebackers are really good, so we’re gonna have to be physical there as well.”

For Nevada, a win means staying in contention for the Big 8 West title, which isn’t always easy in this conference.

Beachler says, “[Seneca’s] another Big 8 West opponent. We kinda dropped the ball to Lamar, so they’re in the drivers seat for the Big 8 West championship, but we gotta continue to play, and if they stub their toe, they have a chance to get back in that race. But, I think anytime you’re playing a Big 8 West team, it’s a big game and you gotta be prepared for it.”

That game will kick off Friday, October 1 at Nevada’s Logan Field at 7:00 p.m. We’ll have all your pregame coverage on KODE at 6:00, and of course, highlights from the matchup at 10:15 on High School Game Night.