Game of the Week Preview: Lamar vs. Cassville

LAMAR, Mo. – The 2018 regular season ended with the Cassville Wildcats snapping the Lamar Tigers undefeated, which at that point was the longest in the nation.

It also gave the Wildcats the inaugural Big 8 West Football Title.

Now in 2019, the Lamar Tigers have the opportunity to play spoiler to the Wildcats bid at a second consecutive Big 8 West title. All the Tigers need to do is beat Cassville and pending a Monett victory, the title would go to Monett.

This year’s game will be at Lamar and the Tigers will be looking for revenge; however, the Wildcats know that one win will help them take the Big 8 West crown and keep them third in the Class 3 District 6 rankings.

Action 12’s Jake Stansell has more in our Game of the Week Preview.