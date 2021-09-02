Game of the Week Preview: Columbus at Frontenac

GAME OF THE WEEK- It’s week one of high school football in Kansas, and there’s no better way to start the season than to pack the stands with a rivalry game: that being, the latest edition of Columbus vs. Frontenac.

Mark Smith, Frontenac head coach, says, “Columbus has been tremendous since they joined our league. They made our league better. It’s a big game for both teams; I know we’re not in the same district this year, so we both want to get off to a great start. It was a really great game last year, I thought.”

The Titans took control in the fourth quarter of last season’s matchup for the win, avenging the 2019 season’s loss against the Raiders.

Blake Burns, Columbus head coach, says, “It’s a great test for us to go to Frontenac. We haven’t won there in several years. Knowing that Frontenac’s a very talented football team, we’ve got a lot of things going for us, a lot of returning starters, and playing an opponent as good as Frontenac week one is definitely something to look forward to.”

Columbus will be returning starters in several key positions, including Jaxson Haraughty at quarterback. Frontenac will also be able to field experienced players, including their entire defensive line: so this game belongs to anyone.

Burns says, “We’ve gotta be- everyone doing their job, everyone play for four quarters or they could expose us. So we’ve just been focused on handling our business for the first couple of weeks, making sure everyone knows their assignments, and now we’re focused in on a week one opponent.”

Smith says, “It’s a big game for our league, it’s a big game for just the area, so I think both teams will give their best shot. I think there’ll be some hard hitting, I think it’ll come down to the fourth quarter, and the team that executes and probably gonna win.”

The game will kick off on Friday, September 3 at 7:00 p.m. at Frontenac. Be sure to check KODE at 6:00 p.m. for pregame coverage, and of course catch High School Game Night at 10:15 pm. for highlights.