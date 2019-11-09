Game of the Week: Pierce City advances with 45-13 victory over Miller

PIERCE CITY, Mo. – The Pierce City Eagles and Miller Cardinals met three weeks earlier with the final being 13-7; however, the Class 1 District 2 Semifinal match up was much different as the Eagles blasted the Cardinals 45-13.

In the previous meeting all the points were scored in the second half, but Miller changed that narrative by taking the opening kick back for the games first score.

Pierce City would answer with Chanse Ford catching a Colten O’Hara pass and cruising into the end zone to knot the game at 7. Ford would also add a rushing touchdown and another receiving touchdown in the first half.

Pierce City will advance to the Class 1 – District 2 Finals as they go on the road to face Thayer.