Game of the Week: Mt. Vernon holds on to 21-12 victory over Seneca

SENECA, Mo. – Mt. Vernon improves to 7-0 on the season with 21-12 victory over the Seneca Indians.

Mt. Vernon’s opening drive would get them six points as Zach Jones found Mason Ballay for the score. A missed PAT kept the game at 6-0.

The Mountaineers would find the end zone again through the air this time in the second quarter as Jones found Cale Miller to go up 12-0 before adding a successful two-point try to lead 14-0.

Then the two teams would trade turnovers late in the quarter. Seneca would pick off Jones twice, but also fumbled once before throwing an interception that Mt. Vernon would return for a touchdown.

Seneca would try to mount a comeback in the second half scoring 12 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Indians fall 21-12.

Before the game a very special moment as Seneca was led out by honorary captain, Sydni Brown. The 11-year old from Seneca is battling cancer for the second time in her life. Brown was also brought out to the coin toss by Indians Head Coach, Ryan McFarland, to meet the players and Mt. Vernon Head Coach, Tom Cox. Coach Cox would also let Sydni make the coin toss call for the Mountaineers.