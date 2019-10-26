Game of the Week: Lamar gets revenge against Cassville

LAMAR, Mo.- After the stunning loss last season at Cassville, the Lamar Tigers dethroned the defending Big 8 West in Lamar 14-10.

In 2018, the Cassville Wildcats and the Lamar Tigers met in Cassville both undefeated and with the Big 8 West title on the line. That game would end with a Drake Reese field goal in the final seconds of the game to give Cassville the first Big 8 West Championship and snap Lamar’s winning streak that was the longest in the nation.

Fast-forward to 2019 and the script was different. Lamar was coming off a two loss season while Cassville had one loss; however, the Wildcats would still have a chance to claim the Big 8 West title once more.

Lamar would get on the board first courtesy of an Austin Wilkerson touchdown. Cassville would immediately answer with a Devan Bates strike to Bowen Preddy. The game would then turn into a defensive slug-fest. Lamar would miss two field goals inside the 20, but Cassville’s Drake Reese remained constant nailing a field goal at the end of the 2nd quarter putting Cassville up 10-7.

Lamar would eventually get the go-ahead score on a 4th and 1 run by Case Tucker that was good enough for the first down and then the score. After that Lamar would silence Cassville and their chance at being Big 8 West Champions.

The Big 8 West crown eventually went to Monett as the Cubs only had one Big 8 West loss this season and they dominated Nevada in their final game.

The season will continue though as district play begins next Friday in Missouri.

Lamar is currently the two-seed and will host California in Class 2 District 4.

Cassville is the three-seed and will host Hollister in Class 3 District 6.