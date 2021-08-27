Game of the Week: Joplin vs. Webb City

GAME OF THE WEEK — Football season is finally here, which mean’s KODE’s High School Game Night is back. In less just a few hours, our first game of the week will kick off: Joplin vs. Webb City.

The Eagles have won their last two matchups against the Cardinals, but make no mistake. These are two very different teams this year that are ready to tackle a rivarly game, week one. The fans are just as ready for the rivalry to return as the players are, so expect the stands at Cardinal Stadium to be packed.

Donovahn Watkins, Joplin nose tackle, says, “It’s definitely awesome, especially having a rival like Webb. Every year it’s always packed, every year it’s the best energy.”

With one of the most hyped games of the season knocking on the door, both the Joplin Eagles and the Webb City Cardinals are rallying their squads for the challenge.

John Roderique, Webb City head coach, says, “Obviously Joplin’s got a great program, they’ve had a lot of success over the past few years. It’s a little tougher to play a really good team like them early, especially for us because we’re a team that plays a lot better towards the end of the season than we do in the beginning.”

Curtis Jasper, Joplin head coach, says, “Webb’s been very good for a long time and they’ve been running this offense for a long time. They’re gonna be Webb City and run their offense and play really hard and that’s gonna be really fun to play against.”

Cohl Vaden is now at the helm of Webb City’s offense; Joplin has never played against Vaden at quarterback, but that doesn’t mean they’re counting him out.

Jasper says, “I know what kind of an athlete he is, so he’s gonna be an athlete at the quarterback position no doubt, and he’s got two running backs with experience behind him.”

As for the cardinals, they’re fielding a young team that’ll be getting their footing during a huge rivalry contest. Their focus is on giving it their all.

Roderique says, “The biggest thing is you want your kids to play hard. You want them to compete and play hard every down. If you can do that, those things are probably what makes the biggest difference not just in a week one game, but going all the way through the season.”

The game will kick off tonight at 7:00 p.m. KODE will have coverage of the game in our 6:00 news, as well as on High School Game Night after the Chief’s preseason contest against the Vikings. The game will also air on KSN.