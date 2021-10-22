Game of the Week: Frontenac at Girard

GAME OF THE WEEK- It’s district championship week in Kansas, and for two CNC rivals, tonight is going to be a big one, as the Girard Trojans host the Frontenac Raiders.

Girard is the only undefeated team left in Class 3A, District 2, which has been no easy feat to accomplish.

Neal Philpot, Girard head coach, says, “It’s tough to do. Winning games is hard, and for us to still be undefeated is tough, but we talk about it week to week is we wanna be 1-0 each week, and kind of carry that mantra a little bit. Are we doing what we need to do each week in practice to be 1-0, so we’re kinda keeping that same philosphy right now.”

Mark Smith, Frontenac head coach, says, “We can’t allow Girard to have a big play against us. They’ve been doing that all year on offense, we gotta take care of the ball on offense, no turnovers. Limit the penalties a little bit. It’s gonna be coming down to the little things.

Frontenac has just one loss on the season, but is undefeated in district play- which Smith says has a lot to do with their defense.

Smith says, “Defense has been tremendous. It starts up front on both sides, but our defense sets the tone for us. Our linebackers and safeties have been great, caused a lot of turnovers last week.”

Philpot says, “They’re well coached, they’ve got some nice players. They do some things offensively and defensively that they can give you fits. Defensively, they can give you multiple fronts with the same personnel. Offensively, they know what they wanna run.”

The teams aren’t just fighting for a win; they’re also fighting for home games throughout the postseason, and to get there, the key is to keep calm and carry on.

Philpot says, “I’m just happy with our guys, they buy into what we’re doing, keep rolling with it. Seeing some success here is nice, and I hope you know, we stay focused on what we need to do and worry about us more than who we’re playing.”

Smith says, “It’s gonna be a challenge. 3A is very tough, so we’re just gonna have to keep playing our best football right now.”

The game will kickoff on Friday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. We’ll have all your pregame coverage on KODE at 6 p.m., and of course, highlights from the matchup at 10:15 on High School Game Night.