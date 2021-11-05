Game of the Week: Frontenac at Galena

GAME OF THE WEEK- It’s getting into crunch time for postseason football in Kansas, and as we head into Friday night’s regional round, we have one of our best matchups yet on the schedule.

Beau Sarwinski, Galena head coach, says, “Any time you play in the month of November it’s a good thing, and you know, we’re excited about the challenge.”

It’s a challenge that fans have been waiting for all season long. Galena and Frontenac usually play each other in the regular season, but this year, the postseason is the first time they’re meeting.

Sarwinski says, “Even though they’re not on our schedule regular season wise, we’ve played them the last couple years in the playoffs, and they’re very well coached. They’ve got some good players.”

Mark Smith, Frontenac head coach, says, “Coach Sarwinski does a tremendous job. They have a great quarterback, their [offensive line] is getting better every week. Great running backs. Tyler Little’s had a tremendous year on both sides of the ball. They’re playing with a lot of confidence. Going down there is gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a physical game.”

Physicality won’t be the only emphasis; playing clean football with minimal penalties will also be vital for a win.

Smith says, “I think Galena’s playing their best football right now, and I think we’re still at that point where we’re looking for that game where we play four full quarters of good football. We haven’t reached our peak, but we’re excited to see if we can do it this week. We know Galena is gonna be a great challenge, but we understand that if we play well, we’re gonna be tough to beat as well.”

Sarwinski says, “They know we can’t turn the ball over. We’ve gotta be sound on special teams. Defensively, we’ve got to be able to make plays and not wrap up and miss tackles. And make the most of opportunities as they come. I think if our kids do, we feel good about things, but they’re awful good.”

The game will kick off on Friday at Galena’s Abbey Field. We’ll have all your pregame coverage on KODE, plus highlights at 10:15 on High School Game Night.