Game of the Week: Columbus remains unbeaten with win over Galena

COLUMBUS, Kan. – In a battle of CNC Powerhouses, the Columbus Titans shut out Galena, 21-0 to improve to 7-0.

Columbus’s defense shut out the Bulldogs for the second time this season. The last being at Prairie View in Week 3 when the Bulldogs lost 28-0.

For Columbus, it is the second shut out victory of the season after they blanked Baxter Springs two weeks earlier 46-0.

For Galena, it is the first time that the Bulldogs have lost three regular season games. They will end their season at home against Parsons.

Columbus will return to action next week in a battle of unbeaten teams at Frontenac with the CNC League Title on the line.