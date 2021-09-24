Game of the Week: Cassville at Lamar

GAME OF THE WEEK- The Big 8 is chalk full of intense rivalries: one of the most prominent being Cassville and Lamar.

This Friday’s matchup between the two teams may seem like a mismatch. Lamar enters the contest undefeated, so Cassville (1-3) knows they have their work cut out for them, and that they’ll have to play up to the competition.

Lance Parnell, Cassville head coach, “To have the opportunity to play a team of that caliber, I know myself, I get excited for that. Our kids get excited for that. We’re going to their place, they’re playing really good football. It’s an opportunity for us to shake off the poor performance last week, and hopefully play much, much better.”

Playing better, for Cassville, means counteracting Lamar’s offensive and defensive lines.

Parnell says, “We’re gonna have to be extremely physical. They’re big. They get off the football well. They take great pride in dominating the line of scrimmage, especially defensively. We better play well up front this week.”

Despite the difference in records, Lamar is also preparing for another highly physical contest.

Jared Beshore, Lamar head coach, says, “[I’m] expecting another day in the Big 8, which is tough and physical football. They’re gonna run the football, we’re gonna run the football, and take our shots vertically. So it’s gonna be a fun matchup and kind of a chess match, if you will. Trace Wilhite, Logan Crockett, Joel Beshore, Austin Wilkerson, Ian Ngugi, Terrill Davis, all those guys, they carry the ball for us and they’ll be difference makers as far as carrying the ball physically.”

Parnell says, “We’re looking for 22 guys to step up on both sides of the field and be a difference maker. We don’t need one right now. We need everyone to step up right now and be a difference maker.”

The game kicks off on Friday, September 24 at 7:00 at Lamar’s Thomas O’Sullivan Stadium. We’ll have all your pregame coverage on KODE at 6:00, plus highlights from the matchup at 10:15 on High School Game Night.