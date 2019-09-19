Game of the Week: Cassville (3-0) at Seneca (2-1)

SENECA, Mo.- The Cassville Wildcats take their undefeated record on the road to Seneca this week in a battle of Big 8 West squads.

Last season Cassville finished at the top of the Big 8 West, while Seneca was left looking ahead to the new year.

“I think all competitors want to play teams that people think that are the best, and they’re excited about a chance to go compete and just what they can do,” said Seneca Head Coach, Ryan McFarland about this season’s game with the Wildcats.

For the last ten years, Seneca has only defeated Cassville twice, but after twenty-two seasons roaming the Wildcats’ sidelines, head coach Lance Parnell knows his team is in for a fight.

“It’s going to be physical,” said Parnell, “I expect it to be a great environment in Seneca. I’ve played there a bunch of times in my years here at Cassville. They have a great venue to play in. Fans are right on top of the field. You can’t ask for a better environment to play a high school football game in.”

Now into our fourth week of the season, the teams have found their identity. Cassville undefeated with Seneca looking to change the course of the Big 8 behind two primed running backs: Trey Wilson and Monty Mailes.

“Being an offensive guy, I’m actually looking forward to seeing how our defense does against their running backs. You know, having two great offensive players and seeing how your defense is going to handle that,” said Cassville Quarterback, Deven Bates.

But it will still be a tall order for Seneca as they are tasked with trying to slow down Bowen Preddy and avoid the deep threat presented by DJ White.

“I think that there’s no reason we shouldn’t win. We’re a better team all-around. We’ve been watching film. I mean we know what to do,” said Seneca’s Daythen Long.

Kickoff from Seneca will be tomorrow night at 7:00 PM.