Game of the Week: Carthage hosts Webb City in Class 5, District 6 title game

GAME OF THE WEEK- It’s district championship week in Missouri, and if you’re getting déjà vu about this Friday’s Class 5, District 6 championship, you have good reason to. For the second straight year, Carthage will be hosting Webb City in a win or go home contest.

This Friday night won’t only determine who wins the district title. It’ll also decide which team will advance to the state quarterfinal round.

John Roderique, Webb City head coach, “It’s good news, bad news. Good news is, we’re still playing. Bad news is, we play a team that was undefeated, won nine games in our conference, that we didn’t match up very well last time.”

Among Carthage’s wins this season was their 42-14 victory over Webb City in week four. Since that week, they haven’t changed their approach.

Jon Guidie, Carthage head coach, says, “When things are working, keep doing the same things, keep trying to build on what you’ve done so far. Repetition is huge for us. We come out and try to do the same thing over and over and over, and hopefully get better at it from day one until now.”

There’s been a learning curve for Webb City this season. They have very few players that saw the field in last year’s district championship, so all they have to go off of is what they saw from Carthage earlier this year.

Roderique says, “We turned the ball over three or four times in that game. It’s really critical for our offense not to do that. Then, you can’t give up big plays, which we also did. They’ve been real effective offensively. You gotta try to slow them down, and as I’ve seen, no one really has this year, so we’ve got a great challenge ahead of us.”

As for Carthage, they’re of course aware that this game is win or go home, but they’re choosing not to focus on that aspect.

Guidie says, “We just want to be as consistent as we always are. We don’t want to bring that into their heads, like, ‘This could be the last practice, this could be the last game.’ Just approach business as usual.”

That game will kick off on Friday at Carthage’s David Haffner stadium at 7:00 p.m. We’ll have all your pregame coverage on KODE at 6 p.m., as well as highlights at 10 p.m.