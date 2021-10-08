Game of the Week: Carthage at Joplin

GAME OF THE WEEK- Joplin, or Carthage? That’s the main question on everybody’s mind this week. Both teams are 6-0 on the season, and are the only undefeated teams left in the Central Ozark Conference. They’ll face each other this Friday night.

Jon Guidie, Carthage head coach, says, “It feels great, first of all, to be undefeated right now. It’s not the ultimate goal for these kids. I think they just came out every single day, every single week with the same mindset no matter who we play, just to prepare and get better. I think that’s the formula we’ve had so far.”

Curtis Jasper, Joplin head coach, “It feels good. Obviously, it means we’re working hard and doing some good things, but the main thing is we gotta get better each week.”

For Carthage, preparing their defense to counter Joplin quarterback Always Wright is at the top of the priority list before they hit the road.

Guidie says, “He’s a great passer, very accurate, can throw the deep ball well. I think his biggest attribute is he can run the ball and he can extend plays, and if you don’t contain him, he’ll get out and make you look foolish.”

That’s not to say that Carthage doesn’t have their own offensive powerhouses in Caden Kabance and Luke Gall, but Joplin is more focused on physicality up front.

Jasper says, “I think the thing that stands out most on film is their [offensive] and [defensive] line play. Their [offensive] and [defensive] line play is very good, so we’re going to have to bet he most physical team on Friday night if we wanna be successful, so that’s gonna be important for us.”

In the end, only one team can win the game; someone will be going home with a loss.

Our Game of the Week will kick off tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. at Joplin’s Junge Stadium. We’ll have all your pregame coverage on KODE at 6:00 p.m., and of course, highlights from the matchup at 10:15 p.m. on High School Game Night.