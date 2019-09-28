GAME OF THE WEEK: Cardinals dominate 2nd half to beat Tigers

CARTHAGE, Mo. – In what started as a close game, led to a 32-7 final with the Webb City Cardinals improving to 4-1 on the season. Carthage falls to 3-2 with the loss.

The first quarter was quiet, but Patrick Carlton would finally break the silence with a 1-yard touchdown run to get the Tigers on the board, 7-0.

Webb City would answer with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Eli Goddard to Jaystin Smith to tie the game up.

Before the half, Carthage would look to break the tie with a field goal, but it would be blocked and returned down to the redzone with no time on the clock, but a penalty on the return gave the Cardinals one untimed down.

Kade Hicks would score before the half from 5 yards away to give the Cardinals a 13-7 lead.

The second half the teams would trade punts including one that pinned the Cardinals at the 1 yard line. Webb City would pound away then break a 60-yard touchdown run as time expired to put the Cardinals up 19-7.

In the 4th quarter, the Cardinals would add two more scores from Devrin Weathers and Terrell Kabala respectively to pick up the win 32-7.

Webb City will host Willard next week, while Carthage will be at Branson.

