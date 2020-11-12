Game between Pitt State-West Texas A&M moved to Nov. 21

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University announced that its road game against West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) has been moved up one week to Nov. 21. The Gorillas and the Buffs will still meet at Canyon, Texas, with kickoff scheduled for noon on Saturday.

Both Pittsburg State and WTAMU had home games originally scheduled for Nov. 21 that were canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. Western Colorado was set to visit Carnie Smith Stadium and West Texas A&M was scheduled to host Colorado Mesa University.

The original date for the game between the the Gorillas and the Buffs was Nov. 28, but with both schools now having open dates in their schedules the game date changed. There is still no official word on adding another game to the schedule for Pittsburg State. The lone home game resulted in a 31-26 loss to the University of Nebraska-Kearney on Oct. 31.

This Saturday (Nov. 14), Pittsburg State will travel to Nacogdoches, Texas, to play NCAA FCS member Stephen F. Austin State University. Kickoff is slated for 4:05 p.m. CST at Homer Bryce Stadium.