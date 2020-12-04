Galena’s Taehler Watkins signs with Central Baptist College

GALENA, Kan. — Another Galena softball player has signed on the dotted line to play at the college level next season.

Taehler Watkins will head to Conway, Arkansas next year and suit up for Central Baptist College. Watkins will play catcher for a Mustangs team that went 15-2 last season before having their season canceled due to COVID-19.

Watkins said playing for a good team like Galena will help make her transition to a good team like Central Baptist even easier.

“The league we’re in is really difficult,” Watkins said. “I think we’ve all had to work really hard. I think that’s definitely made me a better player, my teammates have pushed me to be a better player and all the memories have been really fun. The team is really good right now so it’s going to take a lot of hard work for me to get on the field, but I’m ready to put that work in and get on the field and play.”