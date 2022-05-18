GALENA, Kan. – After a memorable high school athletics career, Galena multi-sport standout Brett Sarwinski will be joining the Pittsburg State baseball team.

Sarwinski and his family are no strangers to Pittsburg and Pitt State, his older brothers Nick and P.J. are both members of the Gorillas’ football team.

Brett said Wednesday at his signing ceremony that choosing between the multiple sports he plays was difficult, but that he’s happy to be fulfilling his dream of becoming a Gorilla, all while blazing his own trail with a different team.

“No it was hard to choose between all of them,” Sarwinski said. “I love playing all the sports. When you get into one you just start liking it the more you go. But now just focusing on one it’ll be a different experience but I think I’ll be able to handle it.”