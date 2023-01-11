GALENA, Ks. — A well known coach in the Four States will be stepping down, or maybe in this case stepping up to a new job.

Galena head football coach Beau Sarwinski will be the next principal at Galena High School and will step away from a strong coaching career with the Bulldogs. He currently serves as an assistant principal and athletic director at the high school.

During his 15 seasons as head coach for the Bulldogs, Sarwinski finished with a 127-44 record and 18 playoff wins in Class 3A. The school only had four playoff wins before he became head coach. He was a part of two of those as an assistant coach.