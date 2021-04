NEVADA, Mo. -- The Nevada Tigers baseball team clinched a win over Clinton on Friday, 2-1. The Tigers were trailing 1-0 in the bottom in the first inning, but a Case Sanderson run tied the game up for the Tigers. Sanderson also scored the game winning run for the Tigers in the bottom of the fifth inning. Nevada improves to 12-2 on the season, and will return to action at Sherwood on Monday, April 26. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.