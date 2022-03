The Galena Bulldogs are still going strong on the hardwood in 2022 as they’ve reached their third straight state tournament appearance.

Galena has earned the three seed at the class 3A level and is looking to get back to the state title game this season after falling short in the state championship last year.

They take on Thomas More Prep-Marian in the first round. The game will be played in Hutchinson, KS at 8:00 Wednesday evening.