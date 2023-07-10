Believe it or not, we’re getting closer and closer to the 2023 football season and the Galena Bulldogs football program was able to begin preparation for the fall Monday morning.

New Galena head football coach Jacoby Martin and his staff hosted a high school football camp for each player ranging from freshmen to seniors. The camp started at 8 a.m. and ran until 10 a.m.

The players in attendance participated in individual position drills and ran plays as a full team. The camp gave the 2023 Bulldogs squad a chance to learn and get things started for the new season. We spoke with coach Martin on the camp and him getting ready to take on his first season as head coach. Incoming senior KC Hopkins also spoke about learning from his new head coach.

Jacoby Martin said, “This is kind of the first step towards getting our practices going before the beginning of August. We’re all excited and ready to get everything going underway. Right now, I’m too excited to get everything going. The nerves haven’t kicked in yet, but I’m sure they will with that first game week and everything but right now the excitement’s too good and it’s too new to me right now, so I’m just really excited to get everything going.”

KC Hopkins said, “I feel like we have a really good team coming up here this year. It’s just going to take a little bit of time to get them on track, but I think we have a good team. He’s been great. He’s been keeping us on track, keeping us motivated, keeping us working hard. He’s just been doing great. He stepped up into a big role and he’s been doing really good.”