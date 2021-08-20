Galena football to feature an experienced roster for 2021 campaign

GALENA, Kan. — As fall practices continue, the Galena Bulldogs are ready to take the 2021 season head-on.

They don’t have to fill many losses on their squad as they only lost two senior running backs from last year. Every other position is filled with an experienced player, which is a dream for most coaches.

Last year, Galena was beat out in the first round of the playoffs, so this year they want to accomplish more and go further; having an experienced roster certainly helps that.

Beau Sarwinski, Galena head coach, says, “Our kids have played in a lot of big games since they were sophomores and some of them have been part of some good teams, even when they were freshmen, so having that experience, our quarterback’s a senior, we have a junior dominated offensive line.”

Jacob Waggoner, senior fullback, says, “We got a lot of new players and a lot of players who have been here before. We’re working our tail off right now. A lot of reps and a lot of practice going into it.”

Brett Sarwinski, senior quarterback/safety, says, “If you’ve got experienced guys, guys who have played in big games and have played in this type of atmosphere, they’re ready for the next season, they’re not gonna be nervous, they’re not gonna not know what to do, they’re not gonna test the water first game of the season, they’re gonna jump in and get ready to go.”

The Bulldogs will open their season on Friday, September 3 against Commerce. To view their full season schedule, click here.